After their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys sit at 3-4 on the season well outside the playoff picture in the NFC. And as far as legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin sees it, the team’s season is as good as done without a drastic move before the NFL trade deadline.

Heading towards the NFL trade deadline, there are seemingly quite a few holes on this current Cowboys team that may prevent this team from bouncing back and reaching the postseason.

There has been no semblance of a rushing attack in Dallas. Their defense has been unable to stop the run. And the wide receiving corps has been far from inspiring.

Injuries have played a role in the team’s struggles as well. But even when healthy, there are a number of question marks around this team that very much restrict the upside of this team.

Michael Irvin seems to be quite worried about this team. In a conversation with TMZ on Monday, Irvin made it known that he believes the team needs to make a big move.

“They have to do something,” the Hall of Famer told TMZ. “They have to do something. It’s bad right now.”

Irvin didn’t mention any players in particular he would like the team to target. But whether it be a new receiving option, a new running back, or an impact defensive player, the Cowboys very clearly need some more help if they want to get back into the NFC playoff picture.

