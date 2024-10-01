Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

After missing the majority of his rookie season with an injury, Indianapolis Colts fans got a case of deja vu in Week 4 when it came to star quarterback Anthony Richardson. But luckily, it sounds like his most recent injury will not be a long-term one.

Richardson left in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hip injury. He originally left the game and came back, only to depart just a few plays later for the remainder of the game.

On Monday, we learned more information about the injury that suggests Richardson could even play in Week 5. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Richardson is considered day-to-day with oblique and abdominal strains.

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson is considered day to day with oblique and abdominal strains, and he has a shot to play this week against the #Jaguars, sources said after today’s tests. Good news overall after Richardson left Sunday’s win. pic.twitter.com/Gls18ZjfrZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2024

It’s interesting to see no specific injury related to his hip listed here on this report, as it was assumed by most that he had indeed injured his hip on the play where he went down.

It’s unclear at this point whether Richardson will be available for the team’s Week 5 game against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. But regardless, this is promising news for a Colts team that now finds themselves very much in the mix in the AFC South after coming away with a surprise victory in Richardson’s absence over the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

[Tom Pelissero on X]