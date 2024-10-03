Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Kaepernick is continuing his attempt to return to the NFL, and he continues to believe that he was unjustly kept out of the league.

During a recent interview while promoting his new children’s book “We Are Free You & Me,” Colin Kaepernick was asked about his NFL career and he made it clear that he does miss playing in the league and continues to train for a potential comeback.

“I will forever miss it,” Kaepernick said during a recent interview according to NPR. “And I continue to train for it.”

Kaepernick went on to call out the NFL a bit as he claimed that he was “held out” from playing in the league.

“At the end of the day, I don’t want to be in a position where I look back and have to question whether or not I gave it my all to try to pursue that. I will make sure that the reason I’m not playing is not because of my work ethic or commitment, but because I was held out of it,” Kaepernick said.

Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016 when he went unsigned following his national anthem protests.

After he went unsigned, Kaepernick accused NFL owners of blackballing him from the NFL. That case has since been settled outside of court, and Kaepernick has since had multiple NFL tryouts, though none has led to a signing.

Clearly, he still thinks he can play in the league.

[NPR]