Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are not off to a great start to the season, and that has led to some strong criticism for the quarterback.

On Monday night, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars lost in a blowout to the Buffalo Bills. The loss seemingly prompted an anonymous former NFL offensive coordinator to email Pro Football Talk to absolutely blast Lawrence, calling him out for some comments he made during the pre-draft process.

“[Lawrence] does not play the game with a passion…..when first drafted by the Jags, he did mention that football was not his priority in life, and despite that generous, and undeserved, second contract, he definitely plays like football is not a priority,” the email read, according to Pro Football Talk.

“[H]is play does not parallel his skill set, don’t see the leadership, the emotion, the excitement, and going through the motions and taking the weekly check are disservices to his teammates, the organization and the fans.”

It’s worth noting, as Pro Football Talk points out, that Lawrence did not necessarily say that football is not “his priority in life.”

“It’s not like I need this for my life to be OK. I want to do it because I want to be the best I can be. I want to maximize my potential. Who wouldn’t want to? You kind of waste it if you don’t,” Lawrence said during the pre-draft process.

“It’s hard to explain that because I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but . . . I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong,” Lawrence said. “I just don’t have that. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to. . . . I think that’s unhealthy to a certain extent, just always thinking that you’ve got to prove somebody wrong, you’ve got to do more, you’ve got to be better.”

Clearly, the anonymous coach does not think highly of Lawrence.

