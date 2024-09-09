Aug 5, 2024; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys bulldozed the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 NFL action on Sunday, 30-17, in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.

The news didn’t get much better for Browns franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, making his first start since undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery on his throwing arm last year.

Watson completed 24 of his 25 pass attempts, with a long of 29 yards. He finished the game with 169 yards passing. He threw one six-yard touchdown in garbage time along with two interceptions.

He also surrendered six sacks, some of which, it must be noted, weren’t entirely his fault.

But we’re now entering Year 3 of the Watson Era in Cleveland, and the returns aren’t looking good on the team’s historic trade for what they saw as the future of their franchise.

“Since 2006, there have been 1,752 times a quarterback threw at least 10 passes 15+ yards downfield,” wrote CBS senior writer Zach Perels. “Deshaun Watson (today) is THE ONLY ONE to not complete a single one.

The Browns’ decision to give Watson $230 million fully guaranteed could loom large in future decisions, too.

“The Cleveland Browns’ trade for and re-signing of quarterback Deshaun Watson is the single worst transaction in NFL history,” wrote CBS NFL reporter Garrett Podell.

“The only trade that comes close is the Minnesota Vikings’ acquisition of running back Herschel Walker from the Dallas Cowboys.”

The NFL world was quick to react to the news:

