Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) stands on the sidelines before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Second-year Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud looked like the steal of the NFL draft last season, and it culminated with him winning the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Things went rougher for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who was the first overall selection in the same draft as Stroud. Young was even benched earlier in the season before taking his starting job back.

Now it looks like one quarterback has figured things out, while the other one is turning into a bust before our eyes, judging by some intriguing statistics shared online.

In their last three games: C.J. Stroud – 3 TDs, 5 INTs, avg rating of 73.5, 1-2 Bryce Young – 3 TDs, 1 INT, avg rating of 85.6, 2-1 The narrative is starting to flip with the talent gap narrowed on their respective rosters. pic.twitter.com/OfiuMYB8BF — Natalie Miller 🏈 (@Nat_NFLDraft) November 25, 2024

Fans reacted on social media to the shocking revelation that the young quarterbacks were heading in different directions.

“For me it means Stroud is going thru the normal sophomore slump, Bryce is figuring things out and looks like what we saw in college, and it was never wise to make definitive statements on young QBs knowing how much situation makes a difference for early success,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Maybe, we can give coach some credit here for sitting the young QB for a few weeks and letting him get his head back on his shoulders,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I still want Stroud to succeed in the league & I think he will! Hate that he’s struggling, BUT, as a Panther fan it feels vindicating for Bryce,” one fan added.

“Stroud is about to play the jaguars and put up 500 yards because they are dog water. Don’t let that destroy this narrative. Stroud sucks, but everyone can be a QB god if the play the jaguars,” one fan added.

“people wouldn’t have been looking so down on Bryce if CJ hadn’t looked so amazing in year 1,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see which young player has the better career when it’s all said and done.