Things are going to get spicy this weekend when the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans play each other.

Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to Houston from Buffalo after the Bills struggled to keep the star happy, and his production took a nosedive in his final games with the team. Stroud’s new quarterback, CJ. Stroud is siding with Diggs on how everything shook out in Buffalo.

“It’s been great. I think he got a bad rap just by the media and by people,” Stroud said of Diggs, according to the NFL’s official website. “But he’s been nothing but just amazing to this team and to his teammates. He’s helped me out a ton.

As you can see, we’re clicking more and more every game. So, I’m very happy for him and I’m glad that he’s finally having fun playing the game and doing what he loves to do because he loves football a lot. So, just really, really happy to be part of his journey and just being around him has been really awesome.”

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans also addressed the reunion between Diggs and the Bills.

“For a player, it is always in the back of your mind where it is a big deal when you play your former team. It is a little added weight where you really want to beat your team. It doesn’t change our preparation and how we go about our business on a week-to-week basis.

It is a matter of guys going out and we have to play together, we have to play as a team, we have to play clean football versus Buffalo for us to have a chance to win this game.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the game unfolds, and who gets the last laugh when the game clock hits zero.

