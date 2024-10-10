Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. But five weeks into the season, the team is just 1-4. And star cornerback Mile Hilton is not happy about it.

During a press conference this week, Mike Hilton called out his own team as he made it clear that he is not happy with the way they have performed so far this season – especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“I know we’ve been playing like [expletive] for real, honestly,” Hilton said according to Ben Baby of ESPN.

“And we know we have to turn around for us to have a chance to make this run, but that’s the thing about this game. You all have another opportunity to go out there and prove yourself.”

The Bengals gave up 41 points in a Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and 38 points in a Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders. In those losses, the Cincinnati offense had dominant performances scoring 38 and 33 points respectively.

Hilton knows that with how well the offense is playing, the defense has to step up so it doesn’t let them down.

“We have to hold up our end of the bargain,” Hilton said. “[Our] offense is rolling, but we have to do our part. A play here, a play there. Our record [could] be 4-1, but we’re 1-4 and we got to climb out [of] this hole.”

We’ll have to see if the Bengals can bounce back this week against the New York Giants.

[ESPN]