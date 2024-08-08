Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals were seen as Super Bowl contenders before the start of last season, but that’s not how it played out as the team ultimately did not even secure a spot in the postseason. And it sounds like that’s fueling them as they prepare for the upcoming season.

During a recent press conference, Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras got brutally honest about just how disappointing last season was for the team and how they plan to bounce back this upcoming season.

“It was a hard pill to swallow last year,” Karras said according to the Cincinnati Bengals official team website. “We were in the AFC Championship Game two years in a row and then we didn’t make the playoffs. That hurts everybody. That affected lot of people personally. It affected me personally. You look at this team, from top to bottom, and guys are ready. We’re a little dinged up in some spots, but overall we’re working hard. I’m excited about this team.”

Of course, the season-ending wrist injury to star quarterback Joe Burrow played a big role in that disappointing season last year. He’s now back and healthy. We’ll have to see if he can stay that way and guide the team into the postseason.

