San Francisco 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has not played a single snap for the team so far this season as a result of a lingering Achilles injury. But it sounds like he’s getting ready to make his return.

During his press conference on Monday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Christian McCaffrey is set to make his return when the team comes back from their bye week this week.

Shanahan said that he will begin ramping up his workload as he eyes his return.

“He’s had no setbacks so it looks like we’re on track, but he’s going to hit it hard this week while we’re gone and simulate some practice stuff for himself,” Shanahan said according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

“As long as it all goes good, hopefully we’ll get him back in practice next week.”

Needless to say, this is a welcomed announcement for Niners fans, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“McCaffery returning to save my fantasy team,” one fan wrote on X.

“The German Stem Cells must’ve worked,” one fan joked about his recent trip to be treated in Germany.

“Purdy desperately needs him and so do I,” another fan added.

“49ers bye week coming at a perfect time. Get CMC back, get Deebo healthy and then it’s on,” another fan said.

“More good news in San Francisco!” another fan said.

“Keeping my fingers crossed for him,” another fan added.

We’ll have to see whether everything goes according to plan.

