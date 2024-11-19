Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on an equipment trunk during the game against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are firing on all cylinders right now.

The Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 18-16 on Sunday to remain alone at the top of the AFC North. The most shocking part of the Steelers win may have been that the team failed to score a single touchdown.

Kicker Chris Boswell went 6-for-6 on field goal attempts to net the Steelers all of their points, something he also did in Pittsburgh’s season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, a game that the Steelers also won.

Boswell has been so dominant this season in fact, that there’s one hard-to-believe stat he can boast about.

“Chris Boswell has more fantasy points than any TE in the league this year. TE1 Boswell,” reported one Steelers-centric Twitter account.

Chris Boswell has more fantasy points than any TE in the league this year. TE1 Boswell. pic.twitter.com/6zrzV6BiYv — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) November 19, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking stat on social media.

“Most people in my league drafted their kickers right off the top. I scrolled so far down the ADP to find Boswell and snagged him. Obviously it’s paid off lol,” one fan responded on Twitter.

“Loving we got a humble kicker while Tucker is falling off,” one fan added, referencing the recent struggles of Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

“Justin Tucker and a solid defence won me a couple fantasy championships,” one fan added.

“Love this man STEELERS NATION,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Boswell’s dominance is enough to lead the Steelers back to the Super Bowl.