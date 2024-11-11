Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league so far this season. But it sounds like the team is going to stick with him as their starter.

So far this season, Caleb Williams has the worst completion percentage of any full-time starter in the league who has not yet been benched and the second-worst quarterback rating of any player in that category, ahead of only Daniel Jones.

As Williams has struggled, so has the Chicago offense, failing to score a touchdown in each of the last two games.

But despite the obvious struggles from the rookie quarterback and a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter that the Bears were considering benching him, the Bears sent a pretty clear message to the rookie this week.

During his press conference on Monday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was asked whether or not the team would consider benching Caleb Williams.

“No,” Eberflus said according to Pro Football Talk. “Caleb [Williams] is our starter.”

Of course, the team will need Williams to perform better than he has if they are going to be competitive and make a playoff run down the stretch.

However, it is pretty clear that they are going to allow him to continue to start and continue to grow despite his struggles.

Williams has not completed more than 55 percent of his passes since an Oct. 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars – that’s simply not going to cut it.

We’ll have to see how Williams performs after the team expressed this sort of confidence in him.

