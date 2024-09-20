Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals season has gotten off to a rough start, going 0-2 with losses to the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, but that hasn’t done anything to kill their confidence.

Bengals safety Cam Taylor-Britt has not been shy about opposing teams. Last week, he called out Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy for not having any skill other than being fast. In the game that followed, Taylor-Britt made a miraculous one-handed interception while covering Worth.

This weekend he’ll have to back up his trash talk again.

During the week, Taylor-Britt spoke with the media about the Washington Commanders’ rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, and the offense he runs.

“Composed. They don’t make him do a lot. They keep it really simple for him,” Taylor-Britt said. “Nice college offense, Kingsbury, the OC, so they love to move guys around here and there, but just keep it real simple for him. I heard his pass percentage is very high, but he’s only throwing short routes, you know? Some intermediate stuff, quick throws.”

Taylor-Britt has definitely earned the right to talk trash in his career, but with the Bengals floundering and the Commanders coming off of a win this might not be the smartest move. Especially considering the start to the season Daniels is having.

According to CBS Sports, Daniels is the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 75% of his passes, throw no interceptions, and rush for 100 yards over two games.

Needless to say, this led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Bulletin board material,” one fan wrote on X.

“The Bengals just don’t know how to keep their mouth shut. Just play ball. Why churn out more bulletin board material?” another fan said.

“Not a fan of an 0-2 team making those kind of statements” another fan added.

“For the love. You are 0-2. Stop giving them bulletin board material,” another fan wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Bengals have trouble neutralizing him, or if it’ll be as simple as Taylor-Britt is expecting.

