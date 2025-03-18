Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t know who their starting quarterback will be next season. One of their starters from last season, Justin Fields, has already found a new home, electing to sign with the New York Jets.

The Steelers are still in contact with their other starter from last season, Russell Wilson, but the franchise’s desired quarterback for next season appears to be Aaron Rodgers, who was ironically the last starter for the Jets before Fields.

One Steelers veteran is done with waiting on Rodgers though, and said that he has no intention of recruiting Rodgers to Pittsburgh.

“I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That simple, that’s the pitch,” said defensive lineman Cam Heyward in an episode of his “Not Just Football” podcast.

Fans reacted to Heyward’s take on social media.

“Losing a locker room before joining it is next level,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“This is why I never bought this AR to the Steelers narrative. You have to buy into the Steelers, not the other way around,” another fan added.

“he obviously doesn’t want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler because if he did, he would’ve made that decision already,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see where Rodgers lands.