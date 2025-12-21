Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. The Bears led 10-3 at halftime.

It was only a couple of weeks ago when the Chicago Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers in an overtime thriller. So, fans had more than enough of a right to be nervous heading into another overtime clash with their division rivals, with first place in the NFC North on the line.

However, the Bears delivered on Saturday night. Quarterback Caleb Williams and company capped off a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback with a 46-yard connection between Williams and wide receiver DJ Moore to walk it off in overtime.

“I knew it was good,” Williams said of the game-winning touchdown pass, according to ESPN. “You got that belief, you got that confidence, you got that swagger as an offense. You practice well, you hit plays like that in practice. It was pretty identical to practice, and when the play gets called and the moment comes up like that, it’s time to go hit it, it’s time to go win the game.”

Williams said that the play that sealed the deal was installed late in the week after a a one-on-one meeting with head coach Ben Johnson.

“I was up watching film in his office and we just kind of went over small details throughout the play, and the next day we came out and discussed it and hit it in practice,” Williams said. “Ended up working out just how we thought.”

Williams has led a league-leading six comeback wins after trailing in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t think I have been around a team that, when it’s this late in games, just they don’t bat an eye,” Johnson said. “You don’t feel any despair on the sideline from any of the phases. You might feel it in the stadium a little bit. I could feel the fans kind of coming to life again once we got a little momentum going in the fourth quarter, but our guys, they don’t miss a beat. They just keep plucking along, and they know good things will come if we keep swinging away.”