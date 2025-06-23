Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears have brought in new leadership in the hopes of bringing out the best in young quarterback Caleb Williams, whom the franchise selected with the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Now, Williams is speaking about what it’s been like working with his new head coach, Ben Johnson, and revealed that his new head coach has been rough on him.

“Ben Johnson is great and it’s not just Ben Johnson,” Williams said on Friday, according to Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media. “We have a young staff slash old staff and we have a bunch of experience, bunch of new energy provided by the coaches and players. It’s been awesome. Ben Johnson, he uses some choice words every day toward me. He’s tough and I love him. He’s awesome. It’s great being around him.