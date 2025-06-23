The Chicago Bears have brought in new leadership in the hopes of bringing out the best in young quarterback Caleb Williams, whom the franchise selected with the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Now, Williams is speaking about what it’s been like working with his new head coach, Ben Johnson, and revealed that his new head coach has been rough on him.
“Ben Johnson is great and it’s not just Ben Johnson,” Williams said on Friday, according to Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media. “We have a young staff slash old staff and we have a bunch of experience, bunch of new energy provided by the coaches and players. It’s been awesome. Ben Johnson, he uses some choice words every day toward me. He’s tough and I love him. He’s awesome. It’s great being around him.
“We hang out in his office and we just have lunch sometimes, things like that. We’re building this bond and relationship to be able to last a while. I know Bears fans, it’s year after year typically, or every other year, where coaches and quarterbacks specifically are in and out and our goal is to be here for a while.”
Fans reacted to the news that Johnson was letting Williams have it on social media.
“Ben Johnson is about to have Caleb be the first 4000 yard passer in #Bears history,” one fan predicted on Twitter.
“Completely different tone than last year and I respect tha,” one fan added.
“I think the Bears have a real shot at building something under Johnson and Williams. I could be dead wrong of course—because it’s the Bears,’ someone else added.
It’ll be interesting to see how Williams responds to the tough love over the course of a long NFL season.