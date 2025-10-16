Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in downtown Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. The Bears led 10-3 at halftime.

The Chicago Bears pulled off a huge upset of the Washington Commanders on Monday. While the Bears walked away victorious, there were some glaring criticisms of the performance of starting quarterback Caleb Williams.

Now, Williams is responding to the comments.

“People are going to say what they have to say,” Williams said, via ESPN, after the Bears won third game in a row on Monday and their streak of the come-from-behind variety. “We win, we lose; people have stuff to say. It was lucky, it was not lucky; people have stuff to say. Have a bad game, have a good game; people have stuff to say.

“It doesn’t matter. We’re only worried about what’s going on here within this building and with these guys. That’s all I can say about that.”

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that it’s up to the team to earn the respect they’re looking for.

“We need to go earn that respect from not only the rest of the teams in the NFL, but everybody,” Johnson said. “Everyone is going to have their own opinion on us as a team and each player, each coach individually. You do your best to block the outside noise.

“We know what we’re building here. We’re starting to believe in each other. The more time that we get together, I feel that. I feel it building, and I think that’s the most important thing.

“Ultimately, you do want the respect of your peers — in particular, the people you’re working with — and I think that trickles outside the building as well with how you compete and what you put on the tape as well. So, yeah, that’s a good thing. But at the same time, we’re more concerned about what we’re doing on a daily basis and what we’re doing for each other.”