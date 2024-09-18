Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams did not have a good showing during Sunday night’s showdown against the Houston Texans as the Chicago Bears’ star rookie quarterback threw two interceptions in the loss. But it sounds like he’s confident in his ability to bounce back.

During a press conference this week, Caleb Williams expressed his reaction to the brutal mistakes he made in the loss as he made it clear that he thinks he will learn from the interceptions.

“Obviously I had the two stupid mistakes that won’t happen again,” Williams said according to Pro Football Talk. “But I think rhythm, pass game, getting the ball to receivers, I think I got better with getting the ball out of my hands, trying to stay in the right range of timing, the offensive linemen, myself, and the routes, I think those are the few spots I’ve gotten better at.”

Williams sounds confident that he can correct those mistakes going forward.

“Play your game, play within the way that we need to play, the way that I need to play for the offense, be efficient and make less mistakes each week. Don’t make the same mistake over and over,” Williams said.

Williams has not exactly set the world on fire during the first two starts of his career.

Through two games, Williams has a completion percentage of just 56.1 percent and is averaging just 133.5 passing yards per game with no touchdowns.

We’ll have to see how he continues to develop.

