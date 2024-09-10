Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears started their season in the win column, but it wasn’t exactly a strong performance from rookie Caleb Williams.

After falling behind the Tennessee Titans 17-0 in the first half, the Bears scratched and clawed their way back into the game to escape with a 24-17 win in Chicago. The team dug in and came away with touchdowns from a blocked punt and an interception, giving first-overall pick Caleb Williams a win in the first start of his career.

Even though they secured the victory, there is a lot for the Bears to clean up if they want to be competitive moving forward. A lot of their offensive struggles fell on Williams’ shoulders. The rookie quarterback finished the day just 14-of-29 for 93 yards.

Williams reflected on his performance after the game.

“I sat down, enjoyed the moment, just watching all the guys celebrate understanding that I need to be better, I will be better,” Williams said according to NBC Sports Chicago.

“Whether it’s a win or loss, you expect to play a certain way, you expect yourself to perform a certain way, to make passes, whether it’s just a routine pass or an insane kind of whatever the case may be kind of play itself.”

Williams will be looking to redeem himself next week against the Texans.

[NBC Sports Chicago]