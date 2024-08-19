Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

Last week, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that starting quarterback Josh Allen would play for the team during this weekend’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but in a surprising twist, he was never actually inserted into the game. This week, McDermott explained that decision.

During a recent press conference, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed that Josh Allen was ultimately held out of the game due to the weather, saying that he “didn’t feel like in my gut” it was a good decision to allow Allen to play in the game.

“I didn’t play Josh, the reason there was I thought Josh had a good week of practice, played well in the practice against the Steelers two days ago,” McDermott said according to Pro Football Talk. “The conditions, the way it was, I didn’t love that, and in the warmup, it wasn’t a full warmup with the weather the way it was, so I didn’t feel like in my gut it was the right thing to do.”

Allen will not play in the preseason finale this week, either, so the next time he returns to the field will be during the team’s season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 8.

