Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Given the injury to Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Shane Buechele, the team is a bit thin at the quarterback position this preseason, so it sounds like the team is bringing in a veteran signal-caller to help bolster the roster.

On Monday, the sports agency JL Sports announced that their client, Ben DiNucci had signed a deal to join the Buffalo Bills, helping fill out the team’s depth chart.

DiNucci entered the league back in 2020 as a seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. During his rookie season, he appeared in three games for the Cowboys, starting one of them. He finished that season a combined 23-of-43 through the air for 219 yards.

DiNucci has not seen any regular season NFL action since his rookie season with the Cowboys, but he did emerge as a star in the XFL during the 2023 season, leading the entire league in passing yardage. As a result of his strong showing in the NFL, he signed with the Denver Broncos last season where he spent the season on the team’s practice squad.

With both Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky also on the Bills’ roster, DiNucci is expected to be third on the depth chart with Buechele sidelined.

[JL Sports]