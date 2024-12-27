Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns quarterback room has been in flux this season. Deshaun Watson started the year as the team’s starter but went down with an Achilles rupture.

Watson was arguably the worst starter in the NFL before going down with the injury, leading many to wonder if the Browns would even be interested in bringing the veteran quarterback back once he completes his rehabilitation process.

Now, we have some clarity on the situation.

“The (Browns) and QB Deshaun Watson have agreed to terms on a contract restructure, easing the salary cap burden for years to come. The reworked deal also signals that Watson is expected to be on the (Browns) next season. This is about the cap after his deal is up.,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Friday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“This greatly helps the Raiders chances of still landing a QB depending on where everyone finishes. If Browns finish high they could be a trade partner,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Why is it a burden? I thought the Browns dumped Baker because if they signed Watson, they would run out of fingers to fit Super Bowl rings?” added another fan.

“Rebatin’ Jimmy strikes again. And he’s going to get the fans to pay for half his stadium after this. Can’t make it up,” another fan added.

“The Browns should be ashamed of themselves,” added one fan.

“Kevin Stefanski should trying anything to get fired just to get away from this mess,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the contract restructure works out for the Browns.