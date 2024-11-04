Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns organization took a lot of heat for trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson and locking him down for the largest guaranteed contract of all time in light of multiple sexual assault allegations levied against him.

Deshaun Watson won’t be seeing the field again this season after rupturing his Achilles, but you’d think the fans would be more cognizant of their actions considering how everything went down around Watson. Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

A video is making the rounds of a fan performing a vulgar sexual act on a female mannequin to drink beer.

let’s see what’s going on in cleveland https://t.co/7XWNQ0JetD — smalls (@StephieSmallls) November 4, 2024

Suffice it to say, that people are rightfully outraged.

“We should put these people on one of them watchlist,” one fan said on Twitter.

“The sickest fanbase ever like absolutely disgusting,” one fan added.

“Normal Browns fan activities, may that team rest in piss eternally,” one fan added.

“This fan base deserves everything bad that happens to em with that trash [expletive] team,” one fan added.

“Nothing good comes from this organization,” one fan added

“This is disgusting but not shocked it’s browns fans,” one fan added.

At this point, it’s on the organization to make it clear to fans that sort of behavior is completely unacceptable. It’s way past time for the franchise to be on the right side of stuff like this.