Through the first six weeks of the 2024 NFL season, one of the biggest mysteries has been why the Cleveland Browns won’t bench Deshaun Watson in favor of Jameis Winston.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked that very question, giving the two-time NFL Coach of the Year the opportunity to provide his insight on the matter.

“I think it’s just important that we continue to do everything we can to play good, sound football,” Stefanski said. “I think there were moments of that, obviously, yesterday. I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win, continues to give us the best chance to win, and we need to play really good offensive football at his position and really at every position to be successful on Sunday.”

If Watson is the quarterback on Cleveland’s roster who gives the Browns the best chance to win, that speaks volumes about Winston’s performance in practice. To this point in the season, Watson has arguably been the NFL’s worst starting quarterback, with Cleveland’s offense ranking last in several statistical categories while having yet to have scored at least 20 points in a single game.

At 1-5, the Browns enter their Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with the worst record in the NFL. But don’t count on Cleveland to make a change at quarterback anytime soon apparently, as Stefanski and the Browns remain fully committed to Watson.

