The Cleveland Browns have not had a lot to hang their hats on this season. The Browns have had a revolving door at quarterback and it seems that regardless of who the Browns start under center they’re destined to get subpar quarterback play.

With the team already eliminated from postseason contention, the Browns were hoping to finish the season on a high note against their division rival Baltimore Ravens in quarterback Bailey Zappe’s first start of the season.

Unfortunately, it’ll be even harder for Zappe and the Browns to get a win on Saturday than originally anticipated, as the Browns will be without several key pieces on the offensive side of the ball, according to one prominent league insider.

“Browns placed RB Jerome Ford, TE David Njoku and RB Pierre Strong Jr. on injured reserve,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Hopefully, the Browns have a productive offseason to avoid a repeat of this year’s disaster.