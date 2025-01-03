Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills can head into the playoffs knowing that they were the only team to defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this season, as the Chiefs’ star quarterback isn’t expected to play in Kansas City’s regular-season finale, with the Chiefs having already secured the number one overall seed in the AFC.

In the clash between the teams, Mahomes was outdueled by Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Now, Allen in the Bills have found themselves in a similar predicament to Kansas City. Buffalo is locked into the two seed in the AFC and is expected to rest many of its starters.

Allen is expected to appear briefly in Sunday’s game to ensure that he doesn’t lose his streak of consecutive starts, before sitting the rest of the contest out rather than risk injury.

With Allen only appearing briefly on Sunday, it appears the Bills have made a signing to replace him and fill the void that will be left by his early departure from the game.

“With Josh Allen slated to appear only briefly Sunday, the Bills signed QB Mike White off their practice squad and on to their active roster,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Will never forget the most random game I ever went to. Mike White vs the Bengals, leads the Jets to a 34-31 win and White throws for 405 yards and 3 TDs,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Why even play him at all? Not worth the risk IMO,” one fan added.

“well got to protect him for the playoffs! Thats the goal not to win the regular season like the 2007 Patriots!” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Mike White gets to see any game action on Sunday.