The Cincinnati Bengals will be playing against No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels this week, but Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt does not sound too impressed by what he’s seen from the rookie.

During a press conference leading up to the game, Taylor-Britt called out Jayden Daniels a bit as he made it clear that he thinks the Commanders keep the offense “really simple for him.”

“They don’t make him do a lot,” Taylor-Britt said according to Olivia Ray of WLWT.

“They keep it really simple for him. Nice college offense, [Kliff] Kingsbury, the OC. They move guys around here and there, but just keep it real simple for him. I heard his pass percentage is very high, but he’s only throwing short routes. Some intermediate stuff, quick throws.”

This is not the first time that Tayl0r-Britt has called out an opposing player ahead of the game.

Last week, Taylor-Britt said that Kansas City Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy was fast, but “that’s about it,” saying that the rookie can run straight but ” can’t do too much else.

Taylor-Britt was able to snag an impressive one-handed interception in coverage against Worthy on Sunday. We’ll have to see whether or not he can back up these words against Daniels.

