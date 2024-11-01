Cincinnati Bengals helmets rest on the field as the team resumes organized team activities practice, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Football Practice June 14 0021

The Cincinnati Bengals have been the biggest disappointment of the NFL season thus far.

After entering the season with Super Bowl aspirations, the Bengals have done nothing but underperform, entering their upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a paltry record of 3-5.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, things aren’t going to get any easier. The Bengals just got some news that they’ll be without two major pieces that they were counting on to help save their season.

“Bengals WR Tee Higgins (quad), RB Zack Moss (neck) and LT Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) are all officially doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. Las Vegas,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on Twitter.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins (quad), RB Zack Moss (neck) and LT Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) are all officially doubtful for Sunday's game vs. Las Vegas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2024

Things got worse when they got the nail in the coffin concerning arguably the two most important players designated as doubtful.

“No Tee Higgins or Orlando Brown for the (Bengals),” tweeted league insider Ian Rapoport.

No Tee Higgins or Orlando Brown for the #Bengals… https://t.co/vltruU6iw5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2024

Fans reacted to the brutal break that could very well cost the Bengals their season on social media.

“Duke Tobin and the entire FO need fired. Should’ve been done years ago,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Well, they will probably win anyway since it’s the raiders,” one hopeful fan added.

“Bengals WR’s are divas,” one fan added.

“Tee Higgins is more brittle than egg shells,” one fan added.

At some point, the Bengals’ ownership has to seriously consider tearing everything down and starting over.