The Chicago Bears and new head coach Ben Johnson have had a busy offseason. Johnson has been charged with making sure that young quarterback Caleb Williams has all the right pieces around him to develop into the franchise quarterback that has eluded the organization since Jay Cutler’s departure.

Johnson and the Bears have signed and traded for a number of pieces to boost the Bears’ offensive line, which was a major cause of concern last season. Now, the focus seems to have shifted to making sure the other side of the trenches has the pieces it needs to be successful.

The Bears made a signing to bolster their defensive line, per the franchise’s official Twitter account.

“We have signed Restricted Free Agent Chris Williams and Exclusive Rights Free Agents Jonathan Ford, Daniel Hardy, Bill Murray and Ameer Speed.”

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Chris Williams is a fine enough DT 4 atp in the offseason but you need to add a guy in the draft for the future Billings is likely gone after this season & Pickens is cooked,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Poles let his kids pick guys with fun names to fill out the roster we’re going 5-12,” one Bears fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Bears’ offseason leads to the desired results on the field.