Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears made a roster move on Friday as the team prepares for free agency.

The Bears parted ways with veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker. The decision to move on from the nine-year NFL veteran comes after he spent the last two seasons in the Windy City.

Chicago announced the roster move along with the release of veteran tight end Gerald Everett on Friday.

We have released Gerald Everett and DeMarcus Walker. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 21, 2025

Walker will still likely get some suitors this offseason from teams needing defensive line depth. He’s played on four different teams in his career, though the Bears were the first of the bunch in the NFC. The former Florida State Seminole has played for the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans otherwise in his career.

Walkekr has 23.0 sacks and 144 career tackles.

The Bears are hoping to move in the right direction this season. Chicago hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach after Johnson’s success with the rival Detroit Lions. Chicago’s Caleb Williams is a fascinating quarterback prospect with a lot of top-end promise.

Johnson hopes to unlock that with a skilled cast around him including former first-rounder Rome Odunze as well as D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen.

Chicago may seek EDGE help in the upcoming NFL Draft. We’ll see how they intend to replace the veteran Walker.