The Chicago Bears are spiraling out of control. After three straight losses and finding themselves at 4-5, the Bears have fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and released offensive lineman Nate Davis.

As hard as things have been for Chicago, there’s every indication that they are going to become that much harder in the back half of the season.

“The Bears remaining schedule is ROUGH Their opp. win pct is .708 — no one else in the NFL has one over .600,” reported the official NFL on CBS Twitter account.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Add in the fact Caleb Williams is 0-3 against NFL teams with a winning record this year and he was 2-7 at USC against top 25 teams,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I don’t see a single win here for them,” one fan said of the Bears’ remaining opponents.

“If they make the switch at QB they can win most of these,” one fan added.

“Nah, bears fans… let’s see how good your QB really is. Let see how mentally tough he is after he experiences his own trial by (fire) sequence of games like Nix earlier in the season,” one fan added.

Needless to say, Willims will have the chance to show the world that he was the right selection for the number one overall spot in the NFL draft.