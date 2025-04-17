Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet and ball cap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are operating a new regime after replacing former head coach Matt Eberflus with former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The organization is hopeful that Johnson can unlock the full potential of young quarterback Caleb Williams the same way he did for Jared Goff with the Lions.

Johnson has focused on surrounding Williams with a deep offensive line that will protect Williams and aid in his development. However, Johnson and the Bears know that they can’t neglect the other side of the ball, and are extending one of their critical pieces on defense.

“Sources: The #Bears have paid another key piece of their defense. This time, they lock up LB TJ Edwards on a 2-year, $20M extension with $16.6M fully guaranteed,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Undrafted. Undaunted. Pure ball player. Great dude. Fun to watch these former Badgers do their thing at the highest level,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“TJ has been a good value on his deal, but he doesn’t scream ‘extend early’ guy to me. I don’t see a ton of upside play on a early extension for him at 10M aav,” another fan added.

“Oof. I hope I’m wrong, but think this is an atrocious move. Edwards looked washed last year. I’m assuming from that guarantee that he’s fully guaranteed through 2026 season now. Real Danny Trevathan extension potential here,” someone else added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the extension pans out for Chicago.