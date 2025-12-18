Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet and ball cap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears, led by first-year head coach Ben Johnson, are having one of their most successful seasons in recent memory. Chicago is sitting at 9-4, and in first place in the NFC North heading into Sunday’s massive game with the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately, things off the field are not going so smoothly. Team president and CEO Kevin Warren penned an open letter to fans on Wednesday, stating that a move out of Chicago and Illinois altogether was on the table in the search for a location to build a domed stadium.

“In addition to Arlington Park, we need to expand our search and critically evaluate opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana,” Warren said, per ESPN.

“This is not about leverage. We spent years trying to build a new home in Cook County. We invested significant time and resources evaluating multiple sites and rationally decided on Arlington Heights.

“Our fans deserve a world-class stadium. Our players and coaches deserve a venue that matches the championship standard they strive for every day. With that in mind, our organization must keep every credible pathway open to deliver that future.”

However, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is pushing back on any move out of the state.

“Suggesting the Bears would move to Indiana is a startling slap in the face to all the beloved and loyal fans who have been rallying around the team during this strong season,” Pritzker spokesperson Matt Hill said in a statement. “The Governor’s a Bears fan who has always wanted them to stay in Chicago. He has also said that ultimately they are a private business.”

Chicago’s lease at its current home, Soldier Field, runs through 2033. It’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out between now and then.