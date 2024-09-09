Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the Baltimore Ravens helmet during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens road back to the AFC Championship hit a bump in the road as they lost their season opener to the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night. Ravens players thought they scored a touchdown on the last play of regulation, putting them in position to either kick an extra point to tie or try a two-point conversion for the win. Unfortunately for them, wide receiver Isaiah Likely, had a toe brush out of bounds in the back of the end zone, negating the would-be touchdown grab.

Despite falling short in what was a valiant comeback attempt, the Ravens don’t seem concerned about running into the Chiefs again in the playoffs. Likely, who made nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, certainly isn’t, and he made it known after the game.

In the postgame presser, Likely said just that to the media.

“This is probably the worst game (we’re going) to play all year. So, if this is (the) best that they got, good luck in the postseason,” Likely said.

It’s clear Likely’s career night has given him high expectations for the Ravens this season, despite not getting the win on Thursday. Their next chance to get a win is September 15th against the Las Vegas Raiders.

