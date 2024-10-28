Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

During last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was seen inserting a Zyn nicotine pouch into his mouth – a substance that is banned on NFL sidelines during games. And it appears that the league has made its decision on a possible punishment for the quarterback.

“Swedish Match appreciates its loyal consumers and encourages them not to show the product in any situation where someone under 21 years old could see it,” a ZYN spokesperson said in a statement last week.

“The product is marketed only to current nicotine consumers 21 years old and over as a better alternative to continued smoking and other traditional tobacco products.”

Obviously, this could have gotten him into some trouble with the league as tobacco and nicotine products and substances are banned from NFL sidelines. But it doesn’t sound like he’ll be facing any real punishment.

According to a report from Jenna Laine of ESPN, Mayfield is expected to receive a simple letter from the league about his antics.

“A league source tells me that Baker Mayfield will not receive punishment for using Zyn on the sidelines. Zyn is a nicotine product and nicotine is prohibited by the NFL on the sidelines and in interviews. He’ll receive a letter reminding him of this,” Laine said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Needless to say, this led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Tell me the NFL isn’t rigged without telling me it’s rigged. They clearly choose who to apply the rules to and who not to,” one fan wrote on X.

“Yet Jameson Williams has to sit 2 games?” another fan said.

“Jamo got 2 games, Baker needs 2 games. No picking and choosing!!!! Suspend all rule breakers or don’t suspend anyone!!!!!” another fan said.

“The NFL wrote that rule with cigarettes in mind and it’s likely been in place for decades, before zyn’s were a thing. Silly,” another fan wrote.

“It’s a stimulant! Suspend him for two games!” another fan said.

“I’m sure a strongly worded letter from Goddell will get Baker to stop,” another fan said.

Mayfield will have to be a little more careful going forward.

