Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

After benching — and ultimately releasing — Daniel Jones, the New York Giants turned to Tommy DeVito to serve as their starting quarterback.

And while the Giants were unable to find the end zone during the first half of their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, that didn’t stop DeVito’s signature celebration from being performed.

Only it wasn’t the former Illinois quarterback raising his arms up and shaking his fingers in a celebratory nature, but rather Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Capping a nine-play, 83-yard drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown to give Tampa Bay a 23-0 lead with 12 seconds remaining in the first half, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner proceeded to perform DeVito’s signature celebration in front of the fans at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

You can watch Mayfield’s celebration — and DeVito’s reaction to it — in the video below.

It was that kind of half for the Buccaneers — and the Giants — as Tampa Bay took its 23-0 lead into halftime. Mayfield completed 19 of his 23 passing attempts for 230 yards, while DeVito completed four of six attempts for 52 yards.

The Giants’ decision to turn to DeVito as their starting quarterback created plenty of headlines this past week, as New York elevated the 26-year-old from third-string to first-string. Meanwhile, Drew Lock remains the Giants’ No. 2 quarterback, with New York having signed Tim Boyle to its practice squad.

After demoting Jones to fourth-string in an apparent attempt to avoid having to pay his injury guarantee for the 2025 season, the former Duke star asked for — and received — his release. He has since reportedly received interest from the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens.

As for the Giants, New York entered Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay laying claim to a 2-8 record.

It appears the Giants will be well positioned to find Jones’ long-term successor with what will likely be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

