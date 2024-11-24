Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After securing his release from the New York Giants this past week, Daniel Jones’ market is beginning to take shape.

And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, two specific suitors have emerged, with the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens possessing interest in the 2019 first-round pick.

“The Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are two of the likeliest teams to land free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X. “But they are hardly the only ones. Jones wants to sign with a playoff contender, and what happens in Week 12 is expected to influence his decision.”

As far as the Vikings are concerned, the idea of Minnesota being linked to Jones is certainly intriguing. Sam Darnold and 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy had been vying for the Vikings’ starting quarterback position in training camp, before McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury prior to the start of his rookie season.

While Darnold has performed admirably as Minnesota’s starter, the Vikings lack depth at football’s most important position. Should they sign Jones, it would give them another viable signal-caller, who even possesses playoff experience.

Through the first 10 games of the 2024 season, Darnold has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 2,387 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading Minnesota to an 8-2 record. Meanwhile, Jones completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Giants to a 2-8 record before being benched.

Following his benching, Jones was demoted to fourth-string on New York’s depth chart, prompting the Duke product to ask for — and ultimately — receive his release. He will first be subjected to the NFL’s waiver wire before having the ability to sign with any team he wants to should he go unclaimed.

The Vikings will face the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Ravens will take the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Following the news of the Vikings’ reported interest in Jones, many took to social media to respond.

Imagine a world where Daniel Jones wins a playoff game this season https://t.co/A5TJJGsGrJ — Andrew Zimmel (@Andrew_Zimmel) November 24, 2024

J.J. McCarthy is the only Vikings quarterback signed for 2025. If the Vikings signed Jones, they could look at keeping him for next year if Sam Darnold leaves in free agency, or possibly get a compensatory pick for Jones if he were also to sign elsewhere. https://t.co/JA6NGxMFwo — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) November 24, 2024

Way better backup than Mullens, and we get a comp pick if he signs a decent deal next year? Uhh hell yeah let’s roll https://t.co/hG4INU9eXA — Josh G (@mrjg57) November 24, 2024

He should 1000% go to Minny, he’s just as good as Darnold if not better https://t.co/Y3GVslPVPV — Shiggidy (@Seanptheghost) November 24, 2024

A small sidebar to a contending team like Minnesota or Baltimore signing Daniel Jones for the rest of this season: Jones will count towards the compensatory free agent formula this offseason. Jones would add depth for the team now and – even if he signs just a modest QB contract… https://t.co/o09Mf0SSaO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 24, 2024

