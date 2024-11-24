Daniel Jones Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
After securing his release from the New York Giants this past week, Daniel Jones’ market is beginning to take shape.

And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, two specific suitors have emerged, with the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens possessing interest in the 2019 first-round pick.

“The Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are two of the likeliest teams to land free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X. “But they are hardly the only ones. Jones wants to sign with a playoff contender, and what happens in Week 12 is expected to influence his decision.”

As far as the Vikings are concerned, the idea of Minnesota being linked to Jones is certainly intriguing. Sam Darnold and 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy had been vying for the Vikings’ starting quarterback position in training camp, before McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury prior to the start of his rookie season.

While Darnold has performed admirably as Minnesota’s starter, the Vikings lack depth at football’s most important position. Should they sign Jones, it would give them another viable signal-caller, who even possesses playoff experience.

Through the first 10 games of the 2024 season, Darnold has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 2,387 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading Minnesota to an 8-2 record. Meanwhile, Jones completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Giants to a 2-8 record before being benched.

Following his benching, Jones was demoted to fourth-string on New York’s depth chart, prompting the Duke product to ask for — and ultimately — receive his release. He will first be subjected to the NFL’s waiver wire before having the ability to sign with any team he wants to should he go unclaimed.

The Vikings will face the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Ravens will take the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Following the news of the Vikings’ reported interest in Jones, many took to social media to respond.

