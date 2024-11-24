“The Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are two of the likeliest teams to land free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones, per sources,” Schefter reported on Sunday. “But they are hardly the only ones. Jones wants to sign with a playoff contender, and what happens in Week 12 is expected to influence his decision.”

Obviously, the Ravens are currently set when it comes to their starting quarterback, with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson under center. But acquiring Jones could provide Baltimore with additional depth, as well as another veteran quarterback who possesses playoff experience.

In addition to Jackson, Josh Johnson is the only other quarterback currently on the Ravens’ depth chart. In 10 games this season, Jones completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Giants to a 2-8 record before being benched following New York’s bye week.

After being demoted to fourth-string on New York’s depth chart, the Duke product asked for — and ultimately — received his release from the Giants. He is currently on the NFL’s waiver wire and will have the ability to sign with any team he wants to should he go unclaimed.