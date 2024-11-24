As Daniel Jones prepares to hit the open market, a list of suitors is beginning to take shape.
And that includes at least one especially intriguing candidate, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the Baltimore Ravens are among the teams interested in signing the former New York Giants quarterback.
“The Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are two of the likeliest teams to land free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones, per sources,” Schefter reported on Sunday. “But they are hardly the only ones. Jones wants to sign with a playoff contender, and what happens in Week 12 is expected to influence his decision.”
The Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are two of the likeliest teams to land free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones, per sources. But they are hardly the only ones. Jones wants to sign with a playoff contender, and what happens in Week 12 is expected to influence his decision. pic.twitter.com/QS9npZJO34
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2024
Obviously, the Ravens are currently set when it comes to their starting quarterback, with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson under center. But acquiring Jones could provide Baltimore with additional depth, as well as another veteran quarterback who possesses playoff experience.
In addition to Jackson, Josh Johnson is the only other quarterback currently on the Ravens’ depth chart. In 10 games this season, Jones completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Giants to a 2-8 record before being benched following New York’s bye week.
After being demoted to fourth-string on New York’s depth chart, the Duke product asked for — and ultimately — received his release from the Giants. He is currently on the NFL’s waiver wire and will have the ability to sign with any team he wants to should he go unclaimed.
As Schefter noted, the Ravens aren’t the only team with apparent interest in Jones, with the Minnesota Vikings having also been linked to the 27-year-old.
Following Schefter’s report linking Jones to Baltimore, many took to social media to respond.
Baltimore needs a new safety. Hopefully, they can get this young, speedy safety in the building. https://t.co/UY1u1NTHXW
— Thomas Tipple (@ElNostraThomas) November 24, 2024
Where does Daniel Jones think he has the clout to pick what team signs him and they better be a playoff team https://t.co/M1iFOhzfnX
— Praetorian Pek (@PekJorkins) November 24, 2024
Daniel Jones is definitely not as bad as the clowning would make it seem. Would be a high level backup. https://t.co/vPZym4Xuvm
— Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) November 24, 2024
His agent tweeted this 100% https://t.co/pznLdF6goS
— Spencer (@sreuss13) November 24, 2024
He’s better than Josh Johnson https://t.co/Co2Z5mJQmA
— The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) November 24, 2024
Ravens make sense tbf they need a QB who won’t hold them back in the playoffs https://t.co/8ZFYqygFYs
— brandon (@SiNuTrmon) November 24, 2024