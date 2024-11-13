Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Things can change quickly in the National Football League.

If there’s anyone who knows that, it’s veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who lost his starting job for the Baltimore Ravens to an emerging Lamar Jackson. Now, it appears that history is repeating itself.

After being named the starting quarterback mid-season, Flacco is losing his job to a young quarterback again, per one NFL insider.

“Colts have gone back to Anthony Richardson as the starting quarterback,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Colts have gone back to Anthony Richardson as the starting quarterback. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Send Joe Flacco somewhere he can be appreciated,” one fan said on Twitter.

“This has to be one of the worse coaching staffs in the NFL. Not sure why they went away from him to begin with, he is a 2nd year player and will make mistakes, you have to learn to live with it,” one fan added.

“I’m honestly just glad Steichen had the balls to go back on what he said was a season-long decision No way to justify starting Flacco for “win-now” purposes when he was playing like that,” another fan added.

“We can only assume the Colts will be looking for a new HC before next season,” a fan added.

“This is so embarrassing to keep going back and forth,” one fan added.

“Never should have switched in the first place,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what Richardson learned in his brief stint on the sidelines.