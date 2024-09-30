Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The Indianapolis Colts’ season is shaping up.

After starting the season 0-2, the Colts have won back-to-back games against the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers to get back to 2-2. Unfortunately, the victory against the Steelers ended up being a costly one. Star quarterback Anthony Richardson left the game early after taking a shot from the Pittsburgh defense.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was able to step up and lead the Colts to a victory, but it was still a devasting blow for the Colts. Luckily, NFL Reporter Cameron Wolfe shared a positive update for the Colts gunslinger on Twitter.

The hope is that Colts QB Anthony Richardson misses very little or no game action with his right hip pointer, per source. Colts will evaluate Richardson this week. He was in good spirits after the game. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 29, 2024

Fans were happy to hear the good news, and took to social media to react to the close call.

“Richardson is soft,” a fan said on Twitter.

“Fire Shane Steichen for calling that run after Richardson injured on the play before,” one fan said about the play call that kept Richardson out of the game.

“So, their hope is for a worse offense? Their offense looked much better with Flacco. Weird thing to hope for a worse team,” another fan said.

“Is that good news for the Colts? I mean glad he’s ok, but sheesh he ain’t been good,” someone wrote.

It’s good to know Richardson is going to be okay, but if Flacco manages to impress in practice after his showing against the Steelers the Colts could have a quarterback battle on their hands.

