Things in Cleveland are getting tense.

The Cleveland Browns have not gotten off to the sort of start they were looking for this season. The Browns are 1-2 and their offense has looked abysmal with Deshaun Watson at the helm.

The frustration in Cleveland is starting to affect even the Browns’ most even-keeled players. Wide receiver Amari Cooper spoke with the media on Thursday and was asked about a failed fourth down attempt from the Browns’ recent loss to the New York Giants.

“It’s football, at the end of the day. Some plays you’re going to make, some plays you aren’t going to make. I assume that’s what they’re getting at,” Cooper said.

“It’s just like anybody else who has a job. Some of y’all don’t ask the best questions. But hey, you don’t hear me criticizing. But it’s just the nature of the business. Obviously, we get scrutinized more than you guys do. I think maybe y’all should start asking questions in front of the camera so they can see y’all’s faces.”

It was a strange response from Cooper, especially considering the initial question didn’t seem to be very confrontational. It doesn’t bold well if even the veteran players in the Cleveland locker room are losing their composure this early in the season.

If the Browns are already blaming the media for this season’s struggles it may be time for a hard reset in Cleveland, potentially putting coaches on hot seats.

It’ll be interesting to see if Cleveland can get back on track this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.