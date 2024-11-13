Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet on the turf prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having one of the most surprising seasons in the NFL this year.

Despite being picked by most analysts and pundits to finish last in the AFC North, Pittsburgh is 7-2 and alone in first place in the division heading into this weekend’s clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

Unfortunately, the Steelers will have to navigate Sunday’s massive game against their bitter rivals without one of their most important players.

Star pass rusher Alex Highsmith will at least the next couple of games, according to his father.

“Low ankle sprain, no broken bones, possibly out 2-3 weeks, NOT SEASON ENDING!” Sam Highsmith tweeted on Tuesday.

Low ankle sprain, no broken bones, possibly out 2-3 weeks, NOT SEASON ENDING! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/alxy7k75Pp pic.twitter.com/RoboNlV2VO — Sam Highsmith (@HighsmithHigh5) November 12, 2024

While it’s not the worst-case scenario, the Steelers will still be scrambling to fill the massive void created by Highsmith’s absence in the immediate future.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Seriously great news considering how it looked. Get back healthy brother!” one fan said on Twitter.

“I thought it was a break. It sux we lose him for the Ravens game but that’s the breaks,” a fan added.

“Relief to hear it’s not season-ending! Wishing for a speedy recovery!” one fan added.

“Good thing they got Preston and Herbig should be back for Sunday too,” a fan added.

“Dude, I prayed that Mr. Highsmith didn’t injure himself too bad considering how it looked. Glad to know my prayer was answered. Now I’ll pray that you heal well,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Pittsburgh can adapt on the fly against Baltimore.