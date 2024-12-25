Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide whether he will return to the NFL for a 21st season in the league. But on Tuesday, he did send a message to Jets fans on what could be the biggest factor in him returning to New York next season or not.

When discussing his future with reporters on Tuesday, Rodgers put things bluntly, telling them to “ask Woody”, referring to Jets owner Woody Johnson.

“You should ask Woody,” Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday, transcribed by ESPN.

Recently, reports have emerged that suggest it would be a “shock” if Johnson were to bring back Rodgers for the 2025-26 season. This of course makes sense considering it was suggested by Johnson back in Week 6 that the Jets bench Rodgers.

Recently, Rodgers has shown signs of the old Aaron Rodgers, which may potentially shift Johnson’s opinion on the matter. But only time will tell whether that ends up being the case.

Ultimately, Rodgers is correct in his assessment that the final call on whether Rodgers returns to the Jets comes from Woody Johnson.

That being said, the Jets would have to release Rodgers after the June 1st designation, which would result in the organization being allowed to spread the $49 million in dead cap over the next two years.

If Rodgers does return for the Jets, it’s also quite possible that we could see his skills diminish even further than they already have. He will of course be turning 42 by the end of next season.

That being said, It’s fair to argue that many of the Jets’ problems this season haven’t been due to Rodgers. After all, the kicking game for the team has been an absolute disaster. And their defense hasn’t been all that much better at times despite carrying a reputation of being quite great.

Regardless, Woody Johnson certainly has plenty to think over when it comes to Rodgers and the future of the Jets.

[ESPN]