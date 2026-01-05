Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers effectively started their playoffs a week early against the Baltimore Ravens in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC North, with the loser missing out on the playoff field.

It was one of the most exciting fourth quarters of the season, with the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers both showing why they have accumulated multiple MVP trophies over the course of their career.

Ultimately, Pittsburgh was victorious after the Ravens’ kicker missed a go-ahead 44-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

“We haven’t made it easy on ourselves, really all season, I guess,” Rodgers said after the game, according to ESPN. “But I’m proud of our guys. I’m proud of the way that we responded multiple times after they took a lead. It just takes a little belief at this point in the season.”

“This was the vision in the spring when we pursued him,” Tomlin said of Rodgers. “That’s why you do business with a 42-year-old guy, been-there, done-that guy with a résumé like his. He’s not only capable; he thrives in it. I think he put that on display tonight.”

Tomlin, however, still has his eyes set on more than just winning the division.

“We are AFC North champs,” Tomlin said. “And that sounds good, and it feels good. But we didn’t come here for that. We came here for what lies ahead, so excited about that.”

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III summed up how the team is feeling heading into the real postseason.

“At the end of the day, we got Coach T and 8,” Austin said. “So, we always have a shot.”