Jun 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) drops back to pass during minicamp at their South Side facility. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers is entering his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers following two frustrating years with the New York Jets, the first of which saw him go down with an Achilles rupture in the first possession of the year, and the second of which saw the Jets win a total of five games, despite Rodgers being available.

Rodgers is looking to bounce back in Pittsburgh, but he’s also looking to impart some of his wisdom to his new teammates in what he’s expecting to be his last season.

He’s hoping some of his wisdom will be able to help young receiver Roman Wilson, who hasn’t put everything together just yet, but whom Rodgers feels is brimming with the potential to be one of the best in the league.

“I think he’s improving every day,” Rodgers said, according to Pro Football Talk. “You can’t skew the results from the details. You look at his game the other night, he made a couple splash plays. But we’re going to coach him hard.

“His receiver coach, Art [Smith], and myself on the details, because the details are what make the difference. And even though he had a couple of big plays, there’s some room for improvement there. Wouldn’t say anything if we just thought he was going to be a guy, just any guy that could you throw in. But I think he has a chance to be a big-time talent in the league. So, we’re going to hold him to a high standard.”

Rodgers explained that he’s tough on the young receiver because he wants to see if become the best version of himself.

“I’m really happy with him, the way he’s played. But we’re going to hold him to a standard of excellence that I think he’s capable of reaching,” Rodgers said.

If Rodgers is right about Wilson and can maximize his potential, the Steelers could boast one of the best offenses in the AFC.