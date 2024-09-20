Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Jets were all smiles on Thursday night after they dominated the New England Patriots.

But despite the big win, the television cameras captured what seemed to be a not-so-pleasant interaction between Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh during the game.

After the New York Jets scored their second touchdown of the game on Thursday night, Robert Saleh appeared to go in to hug Aaron Rodgers in celebration, but Rodgers did not seem into it.

Rodgers and Saleh are pumped.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/b3aSB0VgsM — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 20, 2024

Rodgers gave Saleh a little bit of a shove on the sideline and appeared to glare at him a bit as he walked away.

It was certainly an interesting encounter, but Rodgers downplayed it during his postgame press conference.

“No, it’s not really awkward at all,” Rodgers told reporters after the game according to Pro Football Talk.

“He’s not a big hugger, usually. So I didn’t know he was going for the hug. He likes to do the two-handed chest push as well. But he talks a lot about two-score leads. So I kind of gave him a push and said, ‘Two-score lead.’”

Based on this explanation from Rodgers, it doesn’t sound like the interaction was a big deal at all.

