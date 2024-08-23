Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been very outspoken in his support for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and was even considered as a potential running mate in the 2024 presidential election. But it sounds like he is now going to have to find a different candidate to support.

On Friday afternoon, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announced that he was suspending his political campaign and instead throwing his support behind Donald Trump.

I’ve made the heart-wrenching decision to suspend my campaign and to support President Trump. This decision is agonizing for me because of the difficulties it causes me, and my children and my friends,” Kennedy said according to Fox News.

“In an honest system, I believe I would have won the election,” Kennedy continued. “I no longer believe that I have a realistic past of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control.”

This puts Rodgers in a bit of a conflict because he has previously made it clear that he did not support Donald Trump.

“Trump, okay, Trump’s an outsider, all the rhetoric, we’re going to drain a swamp and go after the corruption. And I don’t think a lot happened,” Rodgers said during an appearance on the Look Into It podcast earlier this year.

Rodgers was frustrated that Trump followed the advice of Dr. Tony Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And what I fault him for is Tony Fauci, because he is an establishment pharmacrat since he got in, and he’s been in forever, and he’s the highest paid government official. And he let, and not only did Trump push the vaccine, Operation Warp Speed, or whatever the [heck] it was, but he let Fauci stay in charge and shut the country down,” Rodgers said.

“So my thing on politics is I’ve always had the [freaking] sham because the majority of them are all juiced in, and it’s run by the big banks, the big pharma, the lobbyists, the big everything, right? That doesn’t give a [expletive] deep down about the American people, all they care about is profits, power and control.”

It looks like Rodgers, who has become well-known for sharing his political opinions, is now without a candidate to support in the election.

[Fox News]