Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs downfield in the second quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 16, 2025.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is gearing up to face his old team on national television on Sunday night, when the Steelers square off with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers previously said that he expects this year with the Steelers to be his final season of professional football, but made it clear that in some capacity, he’d like to finish his career with Green Bay.

“I was there for 18 years,” Rodgers said of his time with the Packers Organization, according to ESPN. “Regardless of when I hang it up, that’s the bulk of my career. I’ll retire a Packer and see what happens after that.

“I’ve got a lot of love for the organization [and] my time there. They asked this week is it a revenge game or whatever. What do I got to be avenging here? They made me a ton of money. I grew up there, spent some of the best years of my life there. I’ve got nothing but love for the organization.”

On Thursday, Rodgers joined a Zoom call with Packers reporters and spoke about the way he feels about the organization, even given the way things ended.

“It was such a tight-knit group for so long there,” Rodgers said. “I outlasted most of them, but it’s fun, that’s why I feel so good about my time there because damn near everything great in my life is because of my football career, and my football career starts and will end one day with Green Bay.

“I’ve got a lot of love for those memories and a lot of great friends that I still carry with me to this day.”

If Rodgers manages to beat his old team, he’ll join a rare group of starting quarterbacks who have beaten every franchise in the NFL.