New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a foray into the political world this year when he was named as a potential running mate for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the 2024 election. However, some betting odds indicate that Rodgers might even pursue a run for the presidency himself in the 2028 election.

This week, Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, securing his place as the next president of the United States. However, his victory quickly sparked speculation about who could be a contender for the 2028 election, with one election forecaster suggesting that Aaron Rodgers could throw his hat into the ring.

On Wednesday, veteran oddsmaker Adam Thompson of Bookies.com compiled a list of potential candidates for the 2028 presidential race as well as betting odds.

Rodgers made the list, coming in with the 13th-best odds to win the presidency. Thompson gave him +3,000 odds, which translates to an implied probability of 3.2 percent.

While Rodgers would certainly not be a traditional presidential candidate, he has previously expressed interest in a political career once he retires from football.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson earlier this year, Rodgers said he would “love to be a part of bringing [America] back to what she used to be.”

He also shared that he seriously considered leaving the Jets to join Kennedy’s campaign as a running mate in 2024.

“I definitely thought about it because I love Bobby, and I just wanted to hear what he had to say about it,” Rodgers commented.

Needless to say, this news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Jets current odds to win the Super Bowl this year +7000. Aaron Rodgers 2028 president odds +3000. Aaron Rodgers currently has a better chance to become the next President of the United States than winning a Super Bowl this year. Wild,” one fan wrote on social media.

“That’s my quarterback… of the United States of America,” someone else added.

“He has higher odds of winning the presidency than the jets have for the superbowl this year,” another fan pointed out.

“Too old to be a QB, too young to be president. What a cruel existence,” one person suggested.

“This is like looking at your draft order in October,” someone else joked.

“He would get sacked in the first primary,” someone else said.

In four years, Rodgers will be 44 years old and likely retired from football. While it remains uncertain, a presidential bid is not out of the question.

