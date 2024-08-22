Syndication: The Record

There has been a lot of talk about when Aaron Rodgers would return to the football field following his season-ending Achilles injury last year, but it sounds like he will not be playing during the preseason and will instead make his return during the team’s first game of the regular season.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Thursday morning that Aaron Rodgers will not be playing in the team’s final preseason game when the team takes on the New York Giants on Saturday night.

“Jets QB Aaron Rodgers will NOT play on Saturday night, coach Robert Saleh announced this morning. So no preseason action for the 40-year-old coming off a torn Achilles. Next stop: The opener, on Monday night, Sept. 9, in San Francisco,” Vacchiano said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers will NOT play on Saturday night, coach Robert Saleh announced this morning. So no preseason action for the 40-year-old coming off a torn Achilles. Next stop: The opener, on Monday night, Sept. 9, in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/kYYxpemgFq — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 22, 2024

Rodgers, of course, missed essentially the entire season last year after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during his first drive as a member of the New York Jets. He has been fully cleared to return to full-contact for several weeks, but the Jets have not played him in any preseason game.

[Ralph Vacchiano]